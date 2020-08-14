Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BVRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

