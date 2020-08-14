Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Calmare Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:CTTC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.07. Calmare Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 120 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Calmare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calmare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.