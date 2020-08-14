Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.28% from the company’s previous close.

KRMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Repro Med Systems has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,081,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $898,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,074,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

