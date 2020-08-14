Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.53

Canadian Banc Corp (TSE:BK)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and traded as high as $7.10. Canadian Banc shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 4,370 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.0537 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Canadian Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

About Canadian Banc (TSE:BK)

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

