Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

NYSE:CM opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2,374.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,444,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,873 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,389,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,994 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,750,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,818,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,710,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,860,000 after acquiring an additional 546,456 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,344,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after acquiring an additional 497,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $1.047 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

