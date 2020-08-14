Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.04

Shares of Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as low as $3.25. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.88 million for the quarter.

About Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in six segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

