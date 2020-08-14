CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the February 27th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CapitaLand stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.11. CapitaLand has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92.

Get CapitaLand alerts:

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, North America, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Vietnam, and CapitaLand International segments.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.