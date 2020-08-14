Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.39

Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $7.28. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 979,600 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.