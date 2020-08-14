Casper Sleep Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Casper Sleep in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Casper Sleep has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE CSPR opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $15.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth approximately $26,710,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth approximately $6,599,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

