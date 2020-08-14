Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Casper Sleep in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSPR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.45. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 29.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

