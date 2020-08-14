Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 52.28%. The company had revenue of $29.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.97 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $344.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.86. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

