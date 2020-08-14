CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.15

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS.A) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.15 and traded as low as $28.41. CBS shares last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 93,939 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15.

About CBS (NYSE:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

