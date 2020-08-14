Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.47 Million

Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce $590.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $576.60 million to $612.70 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $540.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

CENT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.37. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 15.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

