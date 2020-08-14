Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeuBase Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $8.17 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 104,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 3,931.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.