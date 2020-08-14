Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,239 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,342,000 after buying an additional 4,903,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,071 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,995,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,439,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

