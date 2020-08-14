Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.66

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.66 and traded as low as $21.64. Citizens shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 2,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Citizens from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Citizens alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.82 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIZN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Citizens by 219.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens during the second quarter worth $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Citizens during the second quarter worth $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Citizens by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens during the first quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.