Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Clontarf Energy Plc (LON:CLON)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.52. Clontarf Energy shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 1,743,409 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $3.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.57.

Clontarf Energy Company Profile (LON:CLON)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Africa and South America. The company holds a 3% revenue royalty on Block 183 in Peru. It also holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana.

