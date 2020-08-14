Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,138.14

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,138.14 and traded as low as $2,110.00. Coca Cola HBC shares last traded at $2,146.00, with a volume of 454,355 shares trading hands.

CCH has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,330 ($30.46) to GBX 2,220 ($29.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.38) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,550 ($33.34) to GBX 2,400 ($31.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.68) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.07) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,428.33 ($31.75).

Get Coca Cola HBC alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,054.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,138.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 190,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,127 ($27.81) per share, with a total value of £4,043,044.14 ($5,285,715.96). Insiders have bought 408,607 shares of company stock valued at $813,431,530 in the last ninety days.

About Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.