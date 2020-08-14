Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 44.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Longbow Research increased their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

WHR opened at $178.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

