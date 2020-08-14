Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Update

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the January 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Get Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais alerts:

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.