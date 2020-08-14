Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.37

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as high as $5.48. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 167,876 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.49 million and a PE ratio of 20.04.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$18.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 956,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,784,500.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.