Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.39

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.39 and traded as low as $13.20. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 108,875 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.41%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

