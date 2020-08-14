Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €41.61 ($48.95).

ETR:DAI opened at €42.31 ($49.78) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion and a PE ratio of -151.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Daimler has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €54.50 ($64.12).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

