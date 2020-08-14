Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.29.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Davita alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $47,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,719 shares of company stock valued at $552,343 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Davita by 609.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,391,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,847,000 after buying an additional 1,195,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Davita by 25.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,343,000 after purchasing an additional 556,781 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Davita by 2,124.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 436,752 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Davita by 68.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,005,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,597,000 after purchasing an additional 407,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Davita in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,846,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. Davita has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.62.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Davita will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.