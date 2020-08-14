Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DWOG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Deep Well Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 650 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG)

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. The company is involved in exploring for, developing, producing, and selling crude oil. It has a 90% working interest in 6 oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in 1 oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in 2 oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada.

