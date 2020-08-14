DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,738 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $132,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth $165,000. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.

AQN stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

