DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,278,000 after purchasing an additional 783,926 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 34.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 26.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $222,287,000 after purchasing an additional 819,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $217,385,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $203,893,000 after buying an additional 1,277,308 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY opened at $104.98 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $108.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $38,712,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

