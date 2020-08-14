DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,126.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

TER opened at $89.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.40. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $440,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,529,690 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

