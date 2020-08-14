DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after purchasing an additional 961,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after purchasing an additional 709,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,255,000 after buying an additional 702,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,790.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 510,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 483,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $31,095,367.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 616,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $175.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

