DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 104.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,895 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,140,331.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $577,859.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,561.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,976. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

EXR stock opened at $103.49 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.21.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

