DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $102.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.368 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $225,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

