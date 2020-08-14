DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.47 Million Stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.43% of TPI Composites worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after buying an additional 406,794 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 768,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 134,980 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 63,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after buying an additional 56,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after buying an additional 93,458 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $887,377.96. Also, Director Jayshree S. Desai purchased 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,907.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,572 shares of company stock worth $2,757,789. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. TPI Composites Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.70). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

