DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,510,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,608,000 after buying an additional 91,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,339,000 after buying an additional 638,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Veeva Systems by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,870,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,435,000 after buying an additional 260,589 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. FBN Securities started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $47,606.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $136,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $226,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,524,845. 13.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $257.10 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $273.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.00. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.85, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.