DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,376 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Moderna from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $69.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 0.69. Moderna Inc has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $33,445,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 125,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $8,320,427.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,607.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,946,827 shares of company stock worth $125,519,783. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

