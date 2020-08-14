DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,685,000 after purchasing an additional 273,269 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,469,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 572,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,813,000 after purchasing an additional 197,077 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,077,000 after purchasing an additional 115,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.22.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $280.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.82, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $1,210,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,135,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,792 shares of company stock worth $19,913,003. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

