DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,998,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,205 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,184,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,095,000 after buying an additional 849,721 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,762,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after buying an additional 746,400 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,854,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,352,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,247,000 after buying an additional 708,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

