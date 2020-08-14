DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in FirstEnergy by 46.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 164.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in FirstEnergy by 108.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.31. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. UBS Group raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.