DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 52,948 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 126.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,948 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 172,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 178,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Consumer Edge lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $38.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

