DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 69,401 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 125.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 69,401 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 700.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 303.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

