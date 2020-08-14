DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 77.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of CDW by 184.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra lowered their price objective on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

CDW opened at $116.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.93.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

