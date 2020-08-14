DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 13,873 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,873 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Cintas by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cintas by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cintas by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Shares of CTAS opened at $319.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.60. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $324.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.