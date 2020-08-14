DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,686 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 326,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 99,625 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $975,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 207,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 119,808 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of WY opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 1.95. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

