DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,236 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 83.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,871 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,644,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,991,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after buying an additional 1,036,602 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,328,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,804,000 after buying an additional 888,556 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 22.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,757,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,498,000 after buying an additional 698,166 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE:FNF opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.27. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 256,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,782,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,181 shares of company stock worth $10,771,071. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.