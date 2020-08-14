Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.64. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 184,697 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DML. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.65 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.35 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $394.42 million and a PE ratio of -19.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

