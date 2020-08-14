DermTech’s (KLDI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

DermTech (NASDAQ:KLDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. DermTech has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.86.

DermTech (NASDAQ:KLDI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million.

About DermTech

KLDiscovery Ontrack, LLC develops e-Discovery management solutions and offers legal and technology consulting services to AmLaw 200 law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, healthcare and financial services sectors, and government agencies in the United States. Its software solutions include eDirect365, an end-to-end e-Discovery solution that helps users to find ways to cull, process, review, and manage documents; AutoRedaction that finds and redacts sensitive information from documents in a workspace; MultiMatter Management that enables organizations reuse attorney work product, spot and manage coding inconsistencies, and minimize the risk of inadvertent production of protected content across various hosted matters; and Remote Collection Manager that allows end-users and IT professionals to perform collections of hard drives, loose files, and email servers.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.