Dignity (LON:DTY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $337.80

Dignity Plc (LON:DTY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $337.80 and traded as high as $417.00. Dignity shares last traded at $390.00, with a volume of 128,008 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dignity in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $317.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 275.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.80.

In related news, insider Clive Whiley acquired 12,000 shares of Dignity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £27,960 ($36,553.80).

About Dignity (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

