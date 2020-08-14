Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $45.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,164,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,295,000 after purchasing an additional 213,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,497,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,700,000 after purchasing an additional 320,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,165,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after acquiring an additional 353,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,750,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 62,138 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Anderson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.32 per share, with a total value of $1,212,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

