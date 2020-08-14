Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the January 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

DCF stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 8.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

About Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

