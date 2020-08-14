eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $70.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EBAY. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

EBAY opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,007 shares of company stock worth $3,358,713. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

