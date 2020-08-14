Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

LMNL stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $393.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.42.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 135.51% and a negative net margin of 1,262.07%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs. It operates through three segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparations. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is PBI-4050, which targets unmet medical needs, such as the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Alström syndrome, and other fibrotic indications.

